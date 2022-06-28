Isabelle Adjani, a French actress nominated for an Oscar, is being investigated for possible fraud.

An official investigation into alleged fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in business expenses has been launched since October 2020 against Isabelle Adjani, a French actress best known for her roles in ‘Camille Claudel’ and ‘The Story of Adele H.’ This was confirmed by a court source on Monday. According to the French national newspaper ‘Liberation,’ which broke the story first, the probe is related to a police complaint made by a former business associate named Sebastien G. in 2015. Variety reports that Sebastien G. submitted the complaint in 2015.

According to the story published in Liberation, the case dates back to 2011 when Adjani hired Sebastien G. as a strategy consultant to help her run her production company, Isia Films. According to the French report, Sebastien G. received a line of credit for Adjani as well as an American Express card, which he loaded with 364,000 euros (USD 385, 400) over a 13-month period.

He claimed that a few days after returning the card to Adjani, he was dismissed. He claimed to have given her a loan of 166,230 USD (about 157,000 EUR) that she had not yet paid back. She sued Adjani for misappropriating company funds after some of his assets connected to her obligations were seized.

In the end, the case was dismissed. Then, in 2015, Sebastien G. filed a police report accusing Adjani of fabricating payment receipts for the 157,000 euros she was required to repay.

Mimi Marchand, the CEO of the news organisation Bestimage, is also named in the case. She is said to have assisted Adjani in creating these payment receipts. According to Variety, a judge will decide whether to dismiss the allegation or try Adjani after the formal inquiry is finished.

This week marks the French premiere of Francois Ozon’s latest Adjani film, ‘Petra Von Kant.’ The cult classic ‘The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant,’ directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, served as inspiration for the movie, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on opening night. She also appears in the heist comedy ‘Mascarade’ by Nicolas Bedos, which had its world premiere in Cannes this year.