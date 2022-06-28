Mahindra launches Scorpio-N in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s popular automobile manufacturer, Mahindra launched its Scorpio-N in India. The new updated Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This price will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra informed that the buyers will get an ‘add-to-cart’ option for the new Scorpio N from 5 July. The actual bookings will start on 30 July at 11am.

The SUV features full LED lighting, dual-zone AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with remote operation, 12-speaker Sony sound system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and powered driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, hill-hold and descent control, front and rear disc brakes, front and rear parking cameras, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration.

The SUV is powered by 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.