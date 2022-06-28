Mahzooz Draw: 39 lucky winners share 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 39 lucky participants shared 100,000 UAE dirhams in the 82nd live Mahzooz Grand Draw. They matched four out of the five winning numbers. They will get 25,641 UAE dirhams each. 1363 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of AED 350 each.

3 lucky winners win Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 16079366, 15857605 and 15970905 which belonged to Oana, Rachel, and Mohammad from Barbera, respectively. A total of 1405 participants won the draw. The total prize money won was Dh 1,777,050.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.