OnePlus to launch Nord 2T 5G in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese technology giant, OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India soon. The smartphone was launched in global markets last month. The company released a teaser on Monday and announced that the handset will be launched in the Indian markets.

The official launch date and price is not yet announced. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India is expected to start at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone 12GB + 256GB model may be priced at Rs. 33,999.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 in India: Price and features

The smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with the triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.