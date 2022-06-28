Outrage is generated by Laurence Fox’s posting of a ‘swastika’ fashioned of Pride flags.

Laurence Fox, a right-wing activist and star of ‘White Lines,’ was temporarily suspended from Twitter after posting a swastika made out of LGBTQ+ flags. Unrepentant, he went back to the platform.

Many people were dismayed and outraged on Monday when 44-year-old actor-turned-campaigner Fox changed his profile photo to a swastika formed of four Pride flags, reflecting his opinion that LGBT pride month is “reinforced with a sense of hectoring authoritarianism.”

In the caption, he wrote, ‘Oh blessed and the most holy month!’

The tweet didn’t go down well with the digital community and resulted in a sharp backlash. Twitter even temporarily froze his account for violating their ‘hateful imagery’ policy.

But after a brief absence, he returned to the platform and immediately went live to respond to the current outrage. He also addressed Kathy Burke, an actress and comedian, on Twitter during the live show. He berated the actress for including her mother in the situation and for desiring his death.

‘The existence of Lawrence [sic] Fox is another reason to be pro abortion,’ Burke wrote on her Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Caroline Russell, a London Assembly member, condemned the stint and wrote on Twitter, ‘I hope the Met Police will look into Laurence Fox using pride flags to create nazi imagery and posting the images on a public platform.’

‘This is a hate crime,’ Ms Russell added.

Fox was not amused by the London Assembly member’s intervention, so he retaliated by charging that she was utilising strategies similar to those used by the Chinese Communist Party.

‘This is the UK, not China. Good to know you would like to see your political opponents prosecuted for ‘hate’, locked up and probably worse. So thanks for proving my point for me,’ Fox said.