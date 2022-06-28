Police arrests 70-year-old Delhi man for defrauding woman of 20 crore.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was arrested in Shahdara on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding a woman of 20 crore in return for her investment in his granite mine in Rajasthan. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Paliwal, a resident of Delhi’s Vasant Vihar.

He was also wanted in four other cases and is said to have defrauded people out of almost 100 crore rupees. According to police, Paliwal told Shakuntala, the complainant, in January 2014 that he would pay her 50 lakh rupees a month and would invest 20 crore in his Rajasthani granite mining company.

They memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 28, 2014. According to a senior police officer, on March 3, 2014, Paliwal had a sale deed for 1.4 hectares of land in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district executed in the complainant’s favour for the amount of 21 lakh.

In response to the accused’s failure to keep his promise to the complainant, a complaint was filed. The officer claimed that Paliwal cheated the complainant of 20 crore. In the course of the investigation, Paliwal and his associate Vinayak Bhatt were arrested close to Cross River Mall in Karkardooma, Shahdara.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma stated that Bhatt was turned over to the CBI since he was wanted in a CBI investigation.