Punjab CM supports all-party motion opposing Agnipath project during budget session

On Tuesday, a controversy over Agnipath, the govt’s short-service recruitment scheme, shook the Punjab parliament. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, said he was in favour of introducing an all-party resolution against the plan. The CM criticised the union government for the little period of service under the Agnipath recruiting scheme while addressing during the zero hour of the budget session.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa made the request to publish a resolution. BJP president and MLA Ashwini Sharma, however, objected to the plan and said that the house was being mislead. The BJP leader and the treasury benches got into long arguments. ‘Those who join at the age of 17.5 years, will undergo a three-month training and will then become former Army personnel at 21. I am totally against this rule.’

‘They will not even be able to enjoy the canteen facilities which provide groceries and other articles to the former Army personnel,’ he added. Bhagwant Mann noted that the boys of our nation go through difficult and demanding stages before taking the recruitment tests. He claimed that the present retirement age is 35 and that people can find work even after they have achieved superannuation.

‘I don’t think the three-month duration of the training will help them get re-employed,’ he said. As according Bhagwant Mann, the recruitment strategy goes against the spirit of employment.