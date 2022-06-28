Sooraj Pancholi urges non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother

Actor Sooraj Pancholi asked on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court issue a non-bailable order against Rabia Khan, the mother of deceased actor Jiah Khan, stating that she had been attempting to stall the trial by failing to appear in court.

Prashant Patil, Pancholi’s lawyer, filed the petition, and the court ordered the CBI to reply by July 7. Jiah, 25, was brutally murdered in her Juhu home on June 3, 2013, and Pancholi is currently facing trial for allegedly assisting in her suicide.

The actor said in his plea that Rabia, the case’s complainant, had been handed summonses but ignored them. The plea stated that the complainant ‘The complainant doesn’t seem to be cooperating with this court for an expeditious trial, and is avoiding appearance before this court to delay the trial.’

On February 16 a summon was issued for Rabia to show up in court on March 22. However, she stated in her response that she required four weeks to prepare because she was unable to stay present due to an unforeseen incident. She said that because of the burst hot water pipe, her home had flooded, and she would need time to restore it. She added that she was unable to book a trip from London to India at such short notice.