The truth behind Johnny Depp’s rumored return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” is revealed.

There have been rumours about Johnny Depp making a triumphant comeback to the movies, even properties like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” ever since he won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. These rumours, however, are largely unverified.

Rumors have been circulating over the past few days that he will return to the wildly successful, multi-billion dollar fantasy adventure film franchise as Jack Sparrow.

In a statement to NBC News, one of the actor’s reps refuted the rumour. They declared, “This is a lie.”

Earlier rumours said that the actor had received a $301 million offer to make a comeback and that Disney, the franchise’s creator, had also expressed regret to the actor.

Entertainment portal Poptopic.com quoted a Disney source who apparently said, “Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two.”

It was not to be, though. Disney fired Depp after Amber Heard, to whom Depp was married, detailed the physical and psychological violence she had experienced without mentioning Depp in an opinion article published in the Washington Post. Depp’s decision to sue her for defamation was prompted by that article. Depp received a favourable verdict and a $10 million damage award from the jury. During the trial, Depp added that he would never again collaborate with Disney.

In Gore Verbinski’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Depp made his acting debut as Jack Sparrow. In four additional movies, he played the same part, helping the franchise surpass $4.5 billion in revenue on a $1.2-$1.3 billion budget.