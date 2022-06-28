UK removes visa requirements for citizens of this Gulf country

London: The United Kingdom has removed visa requirement for the UAE citizens. UAE citizens will no longer require a visa prior to travel to the United Kingdom. This new rule will be in force from next year. This was announced by Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE’s ambassador to the UK.

UAE will be one of the first countries to enjoy this facility. This facility comes under the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. Earlier the UK government added a number of countries to the list of countries eligible for its new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.