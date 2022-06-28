Veteran CPI(M) leader, ex- Kerala minister T Sivadasa Menon passes away

Kozhikkode: Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Minister T Sivadasa Menon passed away on Tuesday. The 90-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode. He was residing with his son-in-law Prosecution Director General (DGP) C Sreedharan Nair in Manjeri, Malappuram district.

Started his career as teacher at KTM High School, in Mannarkkad, Menon later became the head teacher of the school. He was active in organising the teachers in the state for the Left-leaning Kerala School Teachers Association. Menon represented the Malampuzha legislative constituency from 1987 to 2001. He was the Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the Nayanar Cabinet from 1987-91. He was the Chief Whip of the Opposition after the LDF lost the 1991 state polls. As the LDF returned to power in 1996, he served as the Finance Minister.

As the Excise Minister he transferred the ownership of toddy shops to cooperatives. His service to the Teachers’ Associations in the state was also noteworthy. He also served as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. Menon’s bid to become a Lok Sabha member failed as he lost his contest from the Palakkad seat. His wife Bhavani Amma passed away in 2003. His two children are T K Lakshmi Devi and Kalyanikutty.