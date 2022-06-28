With an emotional new video for “Thor Love and Thunder,” Chris Hemsworth announces the superhero’s demise.

Chris Hemsworth is frequently credited with being born to portray Thor. It doesn’t appear to be overstating things either. He possesses the necessary physical attributes, screen presence, and acting abilities to convincingly play a role that is meant to be a representation of a god. The god of thunder began his voyage in Kenneth Branagh’s 2011 picture ‘Thor,’ where he played an angry, humourless superhero who appeared to perform noble things like saving people while feeling like he would rather be doing anything else.

Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor reached a low point in the 2013 movie “Thor: Dark World.” But the actor made a triumphant comeback in 2017 with ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ a colourful, hilarious, psychedelic, and generally nuts (in the best sense of the word) adventure that revealed to the world that Hemsworth has hidden comedic talent that has been wasted up until this point. This was made possible thanks to New Zealand director Taika Waititi. Thor was unquestionably the star of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ thanks to ‘Ragnarok.’

Now, the deadly duo of Hemsworth and Waititi return with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth film in the franchise and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the release, Hemsworth has thanked the fans for making the franchise so big in an emotional video.

While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, ‘For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We’re humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey. We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters July 8th ??? Preorder your tickets now at the link in bio!’

Interviews with Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Waititi, and Hemsworth himself are included in the video. Feige said that after searching the entire world, they settled on Hemsworth for the role. We fervently concur.

The tone of the caption and video also seems to imply the conclusion. Many anticipate that Hemsworth’s tenure as the Asgardian god will come to an end in ‘Love and Thunder.’ In one of the trailers, Waititi’s Korg was heard discussing Thor in the past tense. We’ll soon find out, I suppose.

On July 7, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released.