Action to be taken by UP government against physicians who recommend branded medicine instead generic

In a major move, doctors in Uttar Pradesh have been ordered to only prescribe generic medications to patients rather than name-brand ones. All doctors have received explicit instructions from the state’s Medical and Health Department not to write the name of the dosage brand on prescription. The salt or the chemical’s chemical make-up should be written by the doctor instead of the brand name.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak gave strict instructions to the Medical and Health Department officers to only prescribe generic medications to patients, taking seriously the fact that doctors at government and government-aided hospitals were not writing prescriptions for branded medications.

All government hospitals have been instructed to post a list of the medicines they have on hand, according to the Medical and Health Department. Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary for Medical and Health, gave the order. Additionally, doctors have been asked to avoid prescribing any medications that patients may have to pay for out of pocket. The administration of Jan Aushadhi Kendras would improve as a result.