Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away

Popular South Indian actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar has passed away due to lung-related ailments after suffering from COVID-19 recently. He was undergoing treatment for COVID at a private hospital in Chennai, say reports. According to The Indian Express, Meena’s husband suffered from a severe lung infection in the last few months for which he was being treated.

‘It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace’, actor Sarath Kumar tweeted on Tuesday night.

Meena got married to Vidyasagar, a Bengaluru-based IT professional, in 2009 and has an 11-year-old daughter named Nainika. Meena was one of the most in-demand actors to play leading lady roles in the 1990s and late 2000s. While Meena began her career in the film industry as a child artist, even her daughter, Nainika walked in her mother’s footsteps and made her debut with the film Theri.