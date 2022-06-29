Attorney General of India K K Venugopal’s contract extended by centre for three months.

All eyes are now on who will be the next candidate for the job after the Centre on Wednesday prolonged the tenure of Attorney General of India KK Venugopal for three more months. Venugopal, 91, agreed to serve as attorney general for an extra 3 months when the government asked him to do so. On June 30, his current term will come to an end.

His tenure has now been extended by the Center three times. In 2020, Venugopal, who was chosen to be the attorney general in July 2017, received his first term extension. After senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi resigned from his position citing personal reasons, the Attorney General assumed the position and became the 15th Attorney General.

Due to personal reasons, Venugopal declined to stay in the constitutional position last year as well. But in response to a request from the national government, he has agreed to remain the top lawyer for the Union of India for an additional three months. In 2002 and 2015, Venugopal received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards, respectively.

Venugopal has successfully defended the government in the Rafale case and in the challenge to Aadhaar. He has represented the Center in numerous significant cases, including the constitutional challenge to the dilution of Article 370.