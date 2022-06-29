Elgar Parishad’s plea for default bail denied by Mumbai court

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai rejected the default bail requests submitted by five accused in the Elgar Parishad case. The accused went to the Pune court to contest the Pune Police’s request to delay the filing of the chargesheet.

The Pune Police detained the five accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, and Mahesh Raut—on June 6, 2018, and the investigators sought an extension to file the chargesheet. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later received the case, which was then sent to a Mumbai court.

The five accused had stated in their bail request that the authorities had not followed the procedure required for a time extension under the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

They had sought bail on the basis that the chargesheet against them had not been filed by the NIA, which had now taken over the case, within the allotted time frame and that the Pune Sessions Court lacked the authority to ask for an extension for doing so.