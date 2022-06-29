Gulf country may increase the minimum salary requirement for applying family visit visa

Kuwait City: Kuwait government is planning to hike the minimum salary requirement for issuing family visit visa. The Interior Ministry in the country is considering a proposal for this.

As per reports, the minimum salary for expatriates who want to bring their spouses to Kuwait will be raised to 300 dinars and the minimum salary for bringing their parents to Kuwait will be increased to 600 dinars. Currently, the minimum salary is 250 dinars to bring wife or husband and 500 dinars to bring parents.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has suspended issuing visit visas from July 27. This suspension will remain in force until further notice.The Interior ministry in the country took this decision upon instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The suspension was imposed to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organize and improve the visa issuing process.