DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country may increase the minimum salary requirement for applying family visit visa

Jun 29, 2022, 01:14 pm IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait  government is planning to hike the minimum salary requirement for issuing family visit visa. The Interior Ministry in the country is considering a proposal for this.

As per reports, the minimum salary for expatriates who want to bring their spouses to Kuwait will be raised to 300 dinars and the minimum salary  for bringing their parents to Kuwait will be increased to 600 dinars. Currently, the minimum salary  is 250 dinars to bring  wife or husband and 500 dinars to bring parents.

Also Read: UPI processed 9.3 billion transactions worth 10.3 trillion 

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has suspended issuing visit visas from July 27. This suspension will  remain in force  until further notice.The Interior ministry in the country took this decision upon instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The suspension was imposed to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organize and improve the visa issuing process.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 29, 2022, 01:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button