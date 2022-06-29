Here are the health benefits of the heart-friendly fruit Avocados

Fruits like avocados are very nutrient-dense. They are a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals that the body needs to function properly. According to a research, consuming a certain amount of avocados each week can lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

As per the study, eating one avocado each week is good for the heart and can lower your risk of developing heart disease. People who consumed at least one entire avocado per week had a 21 percent decreased chance of developing heart disease than those who consumed them seldom. The fruit’s yellow-green colour has been linked to heart health. But it also contains other nutrients, which makes it a favourite among those who consume a healthy, balanced diet.

Avocados are good for the eyes. Zeaxanthin and lutein, which are crucial for shielding the eyes from harm, are found in the fruit. Additionally, they shield the eyes from muscular degeneration. Avocados are also beneficial for bones. They include a lot of vitamin K, which improves the body’s capacity to absorb calcium, which in turn helps to maintain strong bones.

Avocados are healthy for the digestive system. The fruit has a lot of fibre, which helps with digestion and avoids constipation. Additionally, this could lower the risk of colon cancer.