HTC launches new smartphone named ‘Desire 22 Pro’: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese consumer electronics company, HTC launched its new smartphone named ‘HTC Desire 22 Pro’ in the UK. The new smartphone is priced at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 38,550) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Deliveries will begin from August 1. It comes in only a Black colour.

The dual-SIM (nano) HTC Desire 22 Pro runs on Android 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The handset sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple rear camera setup. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Also Read; Tata Motors to hike vehicle prices from July 1

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, compass, gyro, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support.