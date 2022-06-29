‘I’m a woman not a parcel’: Alia Bhatt slams rumors claiming pregnancy affecting work commitments

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt lashed out at various media reports claiming that she will be taking rest after completing her work commitments to focus on her pregnancy, stating that she is ‘a woman not a parcel’.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia criticised articles claiming that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will be travelling to the UK, where she is filming her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, to bring her back home. ‘Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I’m a woman not a parcel. I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well’, the actor wrote.

‘This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake (archaic) way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me… My shot is ready’, the 29-year-old actor added. Alia also posted a screenshot of a newsportal’s Instagram page which reported that she had planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn’t affect her work.

Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir, 39, in April, shared the pregnancy news on Monday on Instagram. Soon after the announcement, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from family, friends and fans. In a separate post, Alia said she was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’, alongside Ranbir, Karan Johar’s directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Darlings’, which marks her debut as a producer.