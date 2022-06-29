India along with G7 nations signs statement to protect ‘online and offline’ free speech

India signed the 2022 Resilient Democracies Statement on Monday along with the G7 and four invited nations. In it, the signatories pledged to defend the freedom, independence, and variety of civil society actors and protect the freedom of speech and opinion online and offline.

A four-page statement, said, ‘We, the Leaders of Germany, Argentina, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Senegal, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, affirm our commitment to strengthening the resilience of our democracies’.

The signatories said that democracies promote legitimacy, transparency, responsibility, and accountability for both citizens and elected officials by enabling open public discussion, independent and pluralistic media and the free flow of information online and offline. They also state that they are determined to protect their beliefs and are willing to:

*Protect the freedom of expression and opinion online and offline and ensure a free and independent media landscape through our work with relevant international initiatives.

*Ensuring an accessible, unrestricted, universal, interoperable, and secure internet.

*Improving and spreading awareness of cyberthreats as well as extending cyber response cooperation would help make digital infrastructure more resilient to cyberattacks.

*Combating hybrid threats, namely information intervention and manipulation, including misinformation.

*Encouraging widespread, inexpensive access to a variety of trustworthy information and data sources, both online and offline, especially through a multi-stakeholder strategy and by enhancing digital literacy and skills.

Additionally, the nations agreed to promote interfaith dialogue and protect freedom of thought, conscience, religion, or belief as well as encourage social cohesion, solidarity, and the inclusion of all members of society, while denouncing all forms of discrimination and violence.