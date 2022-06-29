India bans sale of single use plastic items from July; Read on

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced on Tuesday that starting on July 1, India will ban the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of specific single-use plastic goods which have a high potential for littering. The ministry also made a list of things that will be prohibited in the following month.

‘The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July 2022’, the Ministry said.

Items to be banned include:

Balloon sticks

Cigarette packs

Cutlery items including plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays

Earbuds

Sweet boxes

Invitation cards

PVC banners measuring under 100 microns

The CPCB and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) will keep an eye on the single-use plastic ban and submit their findings to the Centre on a regular basis. According to reports, the CPCB has instructed authorities at the federal, state, and municipal levels to stop supplying raw materials to firms that manufacture prohibited goods. Additionally, the CPCB has mandated that local governments grant new commercial licences with the restriction that SUP goods will not be marketed there. If it is found that they are selling the prohibited commodities, their current licence will be cancelled.

Single-use plastic refers to plastic products that are used once and then thrown away. Additionally, single-use plastic accounts for one of the biggest proportions of plastic produced and utilised, including bottles, face masks, polythene bags, cling film, coffee cups, food packaging, rubbish bags and other packaging materials.