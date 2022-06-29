Indian Railway increase number of coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North-Western Railway has decided to temporarily increase the second sleeper class coaches in two pairs of trains. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers. The trains include two pairs of Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly express.

1-second sleeper class coach will be added in train number 18213/18214, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express from Durg from 3 July to 24 July and from Ajmer from 4 July to 25 July. 1-second sleeper class coach will be added in train number 18207/18208, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express, from Durg from 4 July to 25 July and from Ajmer from 5 July to 26 July.

The North Western Railways also decided to cancel 6 trains running through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh due to operational reasons.

List of cancelled trains:

Train No. 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Train Service will remain cancelled on 25.06.22, 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22 and 09.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur train service will remain cancelled on 28.06.22, 03.07.22, 05.07.22, 10.07.22 and 12.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 15623, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on 28.06.22.

Train No. 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi rail service will remain cancelled on 27.06.22, 28.06.22, 04.07.22, and 05.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur rail service will remain cancelled on 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22, and 09.07.22 (04 trips).