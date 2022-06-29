Indian Railways add First-Class AC coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to add First Class AC coaches in two trains. The North-western Railway Zone has decided to install additional AC coaches running on the Gujarat route.

The national transporter will install additional coaches in the Okha-Jaipur-Okha from July 4 and Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rajkot train from July 7. Okha-Jaipur-Okha train will have a total of 24 coaches — First AC, 2-Second AC, 6 Third AC, 9 Second Sleeper, 3 Second Ordinary Class, 1 Pantricar, and 2 Guard Coaches.

The Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rajkot train will have 24 coaches service including 1 First AC, 2-Second AC, 6 Third AC, 9 Second Sleeper, 4r Second Ordinary Class and 2 Guard Coaches.