Kerala HC directs censor board to decide on complaint against Prithviraj- Shaji Kailas movie ‘Kaduva’

Kochi: Kerala High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to watch Prithviraj’s new movie ‘Kaduva’ and decide on the complaint of Pala native Jose Kuruvinakunnel. Jose had said that the movie is defamatory to him and his family. Jose filed the petition as the CBFC did not take any action over his complaint.

The petitioner mentioned that he is known as ‘Kuruvinakunnel Kuruvachan’ and that in the movie, the hero is presented as ‘Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan’. He said that a legal battle between him and an IPS officer had made the headlines a few years back. Renji Panikkar had once approached him to make a movie on the topic. The hero was said to be either Mohanlal or Suresh Gopi, but that project didn’t work out.

The petitioner pointed out that Jinu Varghese Abraham has now made a movie named ‘Kaduva’, and that it is an intrusion into his privacy. Justice VG Arun instructed the censor board to decide after reviewing the film. It was also instructed that the censor certificate should be given only after completing this process.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a note on his social media handle, announcing the postponement of his upcoming mass action entertainer. The actor shared that the release has been pushed for another week, owing to some unforeseen circumstances, however, the promotional events will happen as scheduled. The audience can catch the film in the cinemas worldwide on July 7. He also apologized to the movie buffs, distributors, and theatre owners, for the delay in the release.