Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu enter second round

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the second round of the Malaysia Open tournament in Kuala Lumpur. Seventh-seeded PV Sindhu defeated Thailand’s world no. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong by ‘21-13, 21-17’.

Meanwhile, the 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament. She lost to Iris Wang of the USA by ‘11-21, 17-21’ in 37 minutes. India’s double pair B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also crashed out of the event after losing to Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands by ‘ 15-21, 21-19 17-21’ in 52-minutes.

Earlier, India’s HS Prannoy entered the second round by defeating Liew Daren of Malaysia by ‘21-14, 17-21, 21-18’.