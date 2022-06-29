New advisory issued in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Nawah Energy Company announced that a siren test will be conducted around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra region today. The test is being conducted in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police.

The company informed that this is an annual test and the siren sound will last for three minutes and will be preceded by an audio announcement: ‘This is a test, this is a test.’ The test is conducted to test the siren performance.

‘Please note that if you live in the surrounding area, you may hear the siren. This is a standard annual test and no action is needed’, said Nawah Energy Company.