Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar named new top cop in Mumbai

The next Mumbai police commissioner has been named as senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar. Before being named the police commissioner of Mumbai, 1989-batch IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar held the positions of director general and managing director of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

 

Sanjay Pandey, the current commissioner of police, will be replaced by him on Thursday. Vivek Phansalkar had worked previously for the Maharashtra Police in a lot of significant roles, including Thane’s commissioner of police and head of the Maharashtra ATS.

 

