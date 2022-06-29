Suzuki to launch ‘Suzuki Katana’ in India

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) will soon launch its Suzuki Katana in India. SMIPL has released a teaser video of the new bike on its social media handles. The bike was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999 cc, inline four-cylinder engine. The engine produces 150 bhp and 106 Nm. The bike comes with a ride-by-wire throttle with three riding modes, 5-step traction control system, bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS and low rpm assist. The Katana gets an upside down fork, with 17-inch wheels, with a 120 mm wide front tyre and a 160-section rear tyre. Braking is handled by Brembo-sourced calipers.

The Suzuki Katana is expected to be brought in as a full-import, or CBU (Completely Built Unit), or as a CKD (completely knocked down) assembly. As per reports, the bike may be priced at around Rs 14-15 lakh (Ex-showroom).