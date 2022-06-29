Turkey removes veto on Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Tuesday, after the three countries agreed to defend each other’s security, NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the Western alliance. This put an end to a drama that lasted weeks and tested allied unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Averting a humiliating deadlock at the meeting of 30 leaders that aims to demonstrate resolve against Russia—now seen by the U.S.-led alliance as a direct security threat rather than a potential adversary—the breakthrough came after four hours of negotiations just before a NATO summit began in Madrid.

As the two, long-neutral Nordic nations, seek NATO protection, it means Helsinki and Stockholm can move forward with their applications to join the nuclear-armed alliance, solidifying what is expected to be the largest shift in European security in decades.

In a statement, Finnish President Niinisto stated that ‘our foreign ministers signed a trilateral pact which affirms that Turkey would… support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.’

The next two days will see an agreement on the measures necessary for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, according to Niinisto.

Following discussions between the NATO head, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Niinisto, the agreement was confirmed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the Turkish presidency in separate announcements.

‘Sweden, Finland, and Turkey have just achieved an important agreement. opens the door for Sweden to join NATO,’ Andersson stated in a message published on Twitter,