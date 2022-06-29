DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based air carrier increases frequency of flights, offers tickets at 89 UAE dirhams

Jun 29, 2022, 02:13 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi decided to increase the frequency of flights. The decision was taken after considering the heavy passenger rush.

The air carrier  will operate daily flights to Muscat in Oman from July 3. It will also operate passenger flights to Santorini, Greece from July. The air carrier will operate three flights a week on Monday, Thursday and Friday.Tickets for all routes are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from Dh89.

Also Read: Gulf country may increase the minimum salary requirement for applying family visit visa 

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also operate flights to  Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 29, 2022, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button