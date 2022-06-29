UAE based air carrier increases frequency of flights, offers tickets at 89 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi decided to increase the frequency of flights. The decision was taken after considering the heavy passenger rush.

The air carrier will operate daily flights to Muscat in Oman from July 3. It will also operate passenger flights to Santorini, Greece from July. The air carrier will operate three flights a week on Monday, Thursday and Friday.Tickets for all routes are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from Dh89.

Also Read: Gulf country may increase the minimum salary requirement for applying family visit visa

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also operate flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.