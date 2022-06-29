Udaipur murder; Police constable injured as protests turn violent

In a fight that broke out between police and protesters in Bhim town in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, a police constable was critically hurt. The protest was organised in response to the recent incident in Udaipur where two men killed a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal.

While the police were trying to control the protesters, they became violent and attacked them with weapons and stones. Police officer Sandeep Chaudhary was severely hurt after being attacked with a sharp object.

Sandeep Chaudhary, a constable with the Bhim police station, was sent for emergency treatment to a local hospital. Later, he was told to go to Ajmer. SDM Rahul Jain, City Station Officer Surender Singh Jodha, and others rushed to the hospital as soon as they learned about the incident.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Chaudhary, a constable, is reportedly in critical condition. Several police officers have been stationed at JLN Hospital. District Collector Anshdeep and Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma have also arrived at the hospital.