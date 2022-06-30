21st witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case turns hostile

An another witness in the Malegaon 2008 blast case has become hostile. During his deposition in the trial, the witness—who had allegedly serviced accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit’s weapon—refused to recognize either the accused or the weapon.

The witness is the 21st party in the case to exhibit aggressive behaviour. 252 witnesses have been questioned by the prosecution so far in the case. The witness, a businessman from Pune, confirmed that Purohit had stopped by his store when he used to sell arms and ammunition, but said that ‘due to the passage of time’ he could not remember any more details.

The majority of the adverse witnesses in court are related to Purohit.