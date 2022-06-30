3 including a minor drown in UP’s Kuwano river while bathing

Three people, among a minor drowned while having a dip in the Kuwano river in the Mahuli section of the district on Tuesday. According to authorities, six individuals from Kankhi village had gone to take a bath in the Kuwano river.

The youngsters were taking a bath when they fell into the deep water and began drowning. They screamed for assistance. Three of them were saved by some townspeople, while three others perished in the water.

The bodies of Chandan (21), Anurag (16), and Akash (20) were found by a police squad with the assistance of divers and villagers. The bodies have been transferred for postmortem investigation.

