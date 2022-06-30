52-year-old man killed, wife injured as building collapses in Thane

In the Thane district of Maharashtra’s Kalyan town on Wednesday, a building collapsed, killing a 52-year-old man and seriously injuring his wife.

According to a fire brigade officer, the pair was the only occupants of the ground-plus-two-floor building, which was located in the Rambaug section of the town, when it fell at about 6.15 am. Firefighters arrived on the site quickly and freed the pair who were entangled in the rubble.

Also Read: Jeweller held with gold biscuits worth 1 crore at Agartala airport

Suryakant Kakad’s body was recovered among the debris and his injured 50-year-old wife was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also Read: 3 including a minor drown in UP’s Kuwano river while bathing

Also Read: Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jharkhand, loot Rs 39 lakh