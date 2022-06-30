Ashok Gehlot promises stern action in killing in Udaipur

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, promised harsh punishment on Wednesday night for the criminals who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal on camera over his social media post endorsing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Further praising Rajasthan police for their ‘quick arrests’ in the matter, the chief minister. Gehlot said that the entire state is supporting the slain person’s family and that the Rajasthan SOG and ATS will completely cooperate in the probe.

Ashok Gehlot stated in a string of tweets in Hindi: ‘The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case. Rajasthan SOG and ATS will fully cooperate in the investigation. Congratulations to Rajasthan Police, the police team has set an example by making quick arrests. The incident of assault with a policeman in Bhima is condemnable.’

‘I assure the people of the state that just as the criminals were punished by taking prompt action in many cases of POCSO Act, similarly strict action will be taken in Udaipur and other cases as well,’ he added. The chief minister said in a subsequent tweet, ‘The entire state is standing with the family of the deceased Shri Kanhaiya Lal. Financial assistance of ?50 lakh will be provided to the dependent family.’