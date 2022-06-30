Bhagwant Mann says, Will recover every single penny from corrupt nexus in state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated on Wednesday that every single penny ‘plundered’ from the state’s innocent citizens will be retrieved from the network of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, accusing the Opposition of being heavily involved in corruption.

‘I vow on the floor of this august house that my government will never forgive the corrupt politicians for their sins against Punjab and Punjabis even if they join any big or small political party,’ said Mann in the Vidhan Sabha. AAP’s main poll guarantee, the provision of Rs 1,000 in cash aid to women, will soon be implemented, according to Mann.

He stated that the state government is now in the process of mobilising resources, and that once it is finished, this guarantee will be quickly fulfilled. According to Bhagwant Mann, his government is firmly committed to keeping every promise made to the state’s citizens.