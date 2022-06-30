Breaking News: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister today at 7 pm. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is expected to took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The ceremony shall be held at Rajya Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be presiding the ceremony.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned from Chief Minister post on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Uddhav Thackeray to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made.

With the support of 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly. The rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has support of 39 MLAs. The halfway mark to form a government in the Maharashtra assembly is 144.

As per reports, the cabinet will have a total of 38 ministers – 21 from BJP and 13 from Shiv Sena.

More details awaiting….