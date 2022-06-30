Building collapses in Mumbai’s Kalbadevi, no casualties reported

On Thursday, a section of a vacant building collapsed in Mumbai’s Kalbadevi area. According to a junior engineer on-site, the west side piece of the G+4 MHADA structure fell as repairs were being made. The building was situated in Kalbadevi’s Badam Wadi.

Around 3 o’clock in the evening, the Metropolitan Fire and Emergency Services Board (MFB) received a report of the incident. The Fire Brigade has sent six vehicles to the area.

There have been no casualties connected with the incident as of yet. A four-story building had previously collapsed on Monday night in Mumbai’s Kurla East. The incident happened in the area of Naik Nagar.

The incident resulted in at least 19 deaths and at least 15 injuries. Meanwhile, a FIR was filed against the landlords in line with the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPS).