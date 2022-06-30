Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, the yellow metal is headed for its worst quarterly performance since early 2021.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures plunged by 0.01% or Rs 3 to Rs 50,726 per 10 gram. Silver futures slipped down by 0.17% or Rs 104 to Rs 59,687 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold is at Rs 37,320, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4665, lower by Rs 10. Yesterday gold prices slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold prices slided down by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.1% to $ 1818.31 per ounce. US gold futures gained by 0.1% to $ 1819.70. Among other precious metals, silver remained unchanged at $ 20.71 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.3% to $ 919.68 and palladium gained by 0.8% to $ 1,977.09. However, they were all still headed for monthly and quarterly losses.