First look out for ‘Phone Bhoot’! Together with Ishaan Kahtter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif.

Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi are joining Katrina Kaif in the horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot.’ On Tuesday, the actors released the first poster for the movie, which features three of them as weird avatars. The performers released the first look at the movie and the movie’s release date on their individual Instagram accounts.

A pink flame is burning on Katrina’s finger as she motions for the audience to approach in the billboard while sporting a stylish bang hairdo. Siddhant appears amused in the meantime, while Ishaan is pulling off a dorky look while donning glasses resembling those from ‘Harry Potter.’

The same sea-green jumpsuit with red borders was worn by the three actors. In addition, the poster showed actors Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Surender Thakur, and Nidhi Bisht as ghost avatars in the backdrop, with an old device in the foreground bearing weird symbols.

The movie ‘Phone Bhoot,’ which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is made by Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran wrote the horror-comedy. The movie, which combines elements of comedy and horror, is set to open in theatres on October 7 of this year.

In addition to “Phone Bhoot,” Katrina will appear in ‘Tiger 3,’ ‘Merry Christmas,’ and other films alongside Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, she has a contract with Excel Entertainment to appear in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant will be opposite Ananya Panday in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan,’ while Ishaan will star with Mrunal Thakur in the soon-to-be-released ‘Pippa.’