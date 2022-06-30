First tme in the world, UK medical students are training with realistic holographic patients.

Medical students at the University of Cambridge are the first in the world to experience a novel and cutting-edge method of education. The university has disclosed that the students, who will become doctors, are learning using holographic patient models. The training is anticipated to offer the chance to treat ailments by having viewers from all over the world connect.

Students at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are using HoloScenarios, a brand-new mix-reality training system. World-class instruction and learning are made possible by technology. Anywhere in the world can access the holographic patient training system with lifelike simulations.

The HoloScenarios is being developed by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), in partnership with the University of Cambridge and GigXR, which is a Los Angeles-based tech company.

According to the developers, the training entails donning mixed reality headsets. They will be able to interact in person. Additionally, they will be able to communicate with a multi-layered, realistically created holographic patient.

The medical educators can alter patient responses, add difficulties, and record discussions and observations all at once. You can do it whether you’re teaching a group or in person. With the use of the internet, they can even deliver remote instruction to numerous areas throughout the world.

The first module included a hologram patient who had asthma, anaphylaxis, a pulmonary embolism, and pneumonia. According to the article, further cardiology and neurology modules are being created.

Dr Arun Gupta, who is the consultant anaesthetist at CUH, said that the ‘mixed reality is increasingly recognised as a useful method of simulator training.’ Dr Gupta is leading the project.

As quoted by NHS, he said, ‘With HoloScenarios, we’re helping to evolve education from a mentorship-based model to one where students around the world can have equal access to top-flight expertise for mastering invention-based clinical skills’.

Dr Gupta added, ‘As institutions scale procurement, the demand for platforms that offer utility and ease of mixed reality learning management is rapidly expanding. GigXR has already enabled instructors to better prepare learners with medically accurate simulation for observation and assessment.’