Forex Market: Indian rupee recover against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The local currency recovered from its all-time low of 79.03 against the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 78.92 against the American dollar. During trading, the Indian currency witnessed a high of 78.90 and a low of 78.94 against the US dollar and reached at 78.90, higher by 13 paise against the US dollar. On Wednesday, the domestic currency settled at its all-time low of 79.03 against the US dollar.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.07% to 105.03. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian equity market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 851.06 crore.