Free ration scheme extended by Delhi government until September 2022.

The free ration scheme was extended by the Delhi government for an extra 3 months, ending on September 30, 2022. Following a Wednesday Cabinet meeting, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the free ration scheme.

In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, he claimed that his government has been giving free rations to almost 73 lakh citizens since April 2020. He revealed that approximately 73 lakh Delhi citizens will benefit from the initiative.

‘The Delhi government has been providing free rations to the people for the last couple of years. The government offers rations at a nominal rate from ration shops. However, for the last few years, we’ve been giving that for free. We have extended this scheme till September 30 and will continue supplying free rations in the coming months too,’after the cabinet meeting, Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media via an online briefing.

The Food and Civil Supplies department proposed extending the scheme for NFSA beneficiaries for a further four months, from June to September 2022, according to a statement issued following the meeting. CM Kejriwal agreed that the proposal had merit and supported it in light of the pandemic-driven inflation.