Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia announces new rule

Jun 30, 2022, 09:05 pm IST

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that people  who perform Haj without a permit will be imposed with fine  a 10,000 riyal.  General Security in Saudi Arabia  urged all pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj to obtain an official permit.

Brigadier General Sami bin Mohammad Al Shuwairkh, the spokesman of Saudi General Security informed that officers will be there in duties in routes leading to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and other holy sites to deter any violators.

Saudi Arabia  earlier announced  permits for one million Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage this year.

