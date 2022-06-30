India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 197.61 crore

New Delhi: More than 197.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the country. Over 14.17 lakh doses were administered yesterday. The recovery rate is currently at 98.55%.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.59 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.