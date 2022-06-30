Jeweller held with gold biscuits worth 1 crore at Agartala airport

A man was captured at the Agartala airport carrying 16 gold biscuits, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Biplab Chowdhury, who was at the airport to board a trip to Kolkata, was in possession of the gold biscuits in his luggage. During a baggage check, the airline workers found the biscuits, which are estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore. They then notified the police and Customs.

Police said that Chowdhury runs a jewellery business in Agartala. Rana Chatterjee, the officer in charge of the Airport police station, stated that he was turned over to Customs for an investigation and required legal action.

