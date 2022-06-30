Life sentence for suspect of 2015 Paris Islamist attacks

A French court sentenced the lone survivor of the Islamist squad that killed 130 people in a night of carnage across Paris to life in prison on Wednesday, providing some closure to the survivors and a nation whose psyche had been scarred.

Salah Abdeslam received the most severe criminal sentence possible in France and one that has previously been handed out only four times after being found guilty of murder and terrorism charges with no chance of early release.

The Stade de France stadium, six clubs and restaurants, the Bataclan music hall, and 19 other persons who were charged with planning the attacks on November 13, 2015, were all convicted as well.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, stated that ‘justice has been served.’

‘Against inhumanity, it’s our democracy’s strength to respond with justice to the attacks that plunged our city and our country in mourning. Paris remembers and will always stand by the victims and their families.’