Malaysia Open Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarter-finals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy entered the quarter-finals of Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals by ‘19-21, 21-9, 21-14’ in just 57 minutes. The seventh seeded Indian will next face Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

The world No.21, HS Prannoy advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles by defeating Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei by ‘21-15, 21-7’. Unseeded Prannoy will face seventh seed Indonesian Jontan Christie next.

Later in the day, the seventh seeded men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action.