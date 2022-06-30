Police claims accused of Udaipur murder linked to ISIS, also planned terror attack in Jaipur.

According to police sources, the two men alleged of murdering a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, have ties to the terrorist group ISIS, which is banned. The accused were allegedly involved in a plot to stage multiple explosions in Jaipur on March 30.

They were connected to Al-sufa, an remote sleeper organisation of ISIS, through Pakistan’s Dawat-e-Islami. Mohammad Riaz “Attari,” one of the two accused, was the leader of Al-sufa in Udaipur. Additionally, he had ties to Mujeeb, an ISIS terrorist who had previously been arrested in Tonk. Riaz has 2 children and is married.

Along with Mohammad Ghouse, the second accused in the murder case and his brother, Riaz allegedly ran a hate campaign. Along with 30 other people, Ghouse went to Karachi through Jodhpur in 2014, where he received 45 days of training at Dawat-e-Islami. The group allegedly used to brainwash children after returning. According to the police, the accused was in contact with eight Pakistani mobile numbers.

According to police, the accused admitted during interrogation that they planned to murder another businessman in Udaipur. Five more suspects have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the meantime. More arrests will allegedly be made in this case, according to sources.